2024 Bulldog Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 4: Florida
When the SEC announced the additions of Texas and Oklahoma into the conference, there also came a change with the conference’s structure.
The 16-team SEC no longer has an East or West division. Instead, all 16 teams are in the same standings and the top two teams will play for the SEC Championship. The elimination of the divisions was met with mixed reviews, but it will allow teams that rarely play to square off on the gridiron more often. One such example is the Week 4 game between Florida and Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs and Gators have played just twice since 2010. The Gators won in 2018, 13-6 and the Bulldogs won 10-7 in 2010. The conference format should see the frequency of games pick up in the coming years.
Here’s an early look at Florida as we continue to preview Mississippi State’s opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
Last season was a disappointing one for Florida as it missed playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2017. For the most part, the offense did it’s job.
The Gators averaged 28 points per game and more than 400 yards per game. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw only three interceptions in 11 games. But the offensive line did allow 39 sacks and converted just 37 percent on its third down attempts into first downs.
What should bring a smile to most Florida fans is the return of several key members of last year’s offense. Mertz, a transfer from Wisconsin, is back for his second season in Gainesville. They also return last year’s leading rusher Montrell Johnson (847 yards, five touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry) and leader in touchdown catches, Eugene Wilson III.
Defense
Statistically, the Florida defense wasn’t bad last season. The Gators allowed 27.6 ppg and 382 ypg, but those numbers rose significantly in the second half of the season. The defense gave up 33 points or more in five of Florida’s last six games, including a 41-39 win over South Carolina.
The Gators will need a better performance in the second half of the season it hopes to get back to a bowl game. They’ll have some help with a pair of returning defenders. SEC All-Freshman defensive back Jordan Castell returns as Florida’s top defender in the secondary. He had 59 tackles last season with an interception and three pass deflections. Derek Wingo returns as the Gators’ best pass rusher after finishing his junior season with 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Schedule
Just like MSU, the Gators will play only three game before the Sept. 21 game in Starkville, but the Gators will have already played their first conference game of the season. A week before coming to Starkville, Florida will open SEC play at home against Texas A&M after starting the season against Miami and Samford. The road trip to Starkville will also be the first road game of the season for Florida.
Outlook
Both teams could realistically be 2-1 headed into this game. It’s also not hard to see MSU starting 3-0 and Florida starting 1-2. The Gators will already have started SEC play, but the Bulldogs’ season truly begins in week four. Florida, like most SEC schools, have talented players and smart coaches who can win upsets. But they’re not the dominant powerhouse they used to be. Both MSU and Florida will be predicted to finish in the middle of the 16-team SEC (they had identical 5-7 records in 2023), so this will be great game to see where they stand in the SEC hierarchy.
THE GAME
Date: Sept. 21
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
Series: 19-34-2
Last Meeting: It will be nearly six years to the day since the Bulldogs and Gators met. In 2018, unranked Florida won 13-6 in Starkville against the then-No. 23 Bulldogs.