5,000-Yard Back Puts Mississippi State in Three-Team Recruiting Battle

Mississippi State is right in the middle of one of the more interesting running back recruitments in the 2027 class, and Ty Keys is a big reason why.

The Poplarville four‑star is one of the most productive young backs in the country, and the Bulldogs have made sure he knows he’s a priority.

The challenge? Ole Miss and Miami are pushing just as hard.

Keys has the résumé to justify the attention. He’s already topped 5,000 career rushing yards with 76 touchdowns, including a monster 3,285‑yard junior season.

That kind of production puts him on every major program’s board, and his trimmed list reflects it: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and UCF.

For Mississippi State, the pitch is straightforward. He’s an in‑state star with the size, burst, and home‑run ability that fits the Bulldogs’ long‑term offensive vision.

They’ve been consistent in their communication, and Keys has responded by keeping them firmly in the mix as he lines up visits this spring.

Had a great weekend in Frisco, TX at the @USArmyBowl learning, competing, and networking. Met some great coaches and players.

I was Blessed to receive a golden ticket invite to the Virginia showcase. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/XaH30jhmeb — TK5⚡️ (@Ty_Keys5) December 21, 2025

Miami, meanwhile, has built real momentum with both unofficial and official visits scheduled. Ole Miss is also heavily involved and will get him on campus April 1. It’s shaping up to be a three‑team tug‑of‑war, with everyone else trying to stay close.

However, Keys isn’t rushing anything. He’s evaluating development plans, offensive fit, and the relationships that matter most. Mississippi State has checked those boxes so far, but the next few months will determine whether the Bulldogs can hold their ground as the competition tightens.

Looking Ahead to 2028

The No. 1 edge rusher in the 2028 class has plans to visit Mississippi State later this month.

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge’s Jalanie George recently told Rivals the Bulldogs are one of five SEC schools he’ll be visiting.

“I’m visiting, in order, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU from March 25-29,” said George.

🚨NEW🚨 EDGE Jalanie George ranks No. 6 in the initial Rivals 2028 Top 100 football ranking.https://t.co/MFX98OyNdo pic.twitter.com/mnqQMIK8YZ — Rivals (@Rivals) August 18, 2025

Texas A&M could also be added to that list, but George said he wasn’t sure if that would happen. However, George’s recruitment won’t be limited to just those schools or only the SEC.

“Some of the ones I want to visit are Oregon, Alabama, Texas and Florida,” George said. “I’m in no real rush to make a decision.”

That makes sense considering George is only a sophomore now, but his name is worth watching for because his recruitment is only getting started.

