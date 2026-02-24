Mississippi State Gains Momentum With Elite Florida DL Target

If you’re tracking Mississippi State’s defensive line board this spring, go ahead and circle Kaiden Robinson‑Vickers’ name in ink. The Dunnellon (Fla.) standout has four official visits locked in, and while he’s still sorting out his spring travel, the Bulldogs are firmly in the mix — and arguably gaining ground.

Robinson‑Vickers’ officials mirror the programs that have been on him the longest: North Carolina, Miami, UCF and Mississippi State. He’s also working on a few unofficial visits, with Florida among the possibilities, but the core group is set.

The tour starts May 29-31 at North Carolina, a school that offered in mid‑November and sent Bill Belichick to Dunnellon in January. That visit alone would rattle most high school juniors, and Robinson‑Vickers didn’t pretend otherwise.

“It’s a lot, honestly,” he said to 247Sports. “I just want to get over there and see how it is… Coach Belichick came down and saw me last month. It’s very unnerving. Now I feel like I can talk to him about stuff.”

Miami gets the next shot June 5-7. Defensive line coach Damione Lewis offered in late January, and Robinson‑Vickers didn’t hesitate to lock in a date.

“Just playing for coach D‑Lew would be good,” he said. “I love how he coaches. Those guys up front this year were very violent and you can tell they were ready.”

UCF follows June 12-14. He’s been on campus for games, and his relationship with defensive tackles coach Kenny Martin has been steady since the Knights offered last summer.

But the Mississippi State piece is where things get interesting. The Bulldogs offered in early September, and when Ty Warren arrived in late December, the message didn’t change.

“Coach Ty Warren, he’s known of me since before he got the Mississippi State job,” Robinson‑Vickers said. “I was offered there and he told me I was re‑offered. Basically, as soon as he got the job, he offered and we are building our relationship. He said he’s ready to get things moving and hopefully get me up there.”

That’s the kind of continuity Mississippi State has been trying to establish on the defensive line, and Warren’s early push seems to be landing the right way. Robinson‑Vickers hasn’t announced the date for his Starkville official yet, but the interest is real, mutual, and trending in the right direction.

As a junior, he posted 43 tackles, 13.5 for loss and seven sacks, the kind of production that explains why his spring calendar is filling up fast.

The visits will tell the story, but Mississippi State is positioned exactly where it wants to be: in the top group, building a relationship with a coach he already trusts, and pushing for a trip to Starkville that could shift this recruitment even more.

