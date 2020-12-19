Bulldogs pick up transfer quarterback from Southern Miss

A veteran presence is headed to the Mississippi State quarterback room and it comes in the form of an experienced guy from instate.

Jack Abraham has announced he is coming from Southern Miss and will join the Bulldogs. He let the news be known via social media.

Abraham immediately becomes an old guy amongst MSU's young stable of signal callers that includes Will Rogers, who'll be entering just his second season next year, as well as incoming true freshmen Sawyer Robertson and Daniel Greek. It's possible veteran K.J. Costello could also return given the NCAA has decreed this season didn't count against players' eligibility, however Costello hasn't indicated which way he's leaning. Costello did take part in MSU's Senior Day festivities last weekend though, possibly tipping his hand that he won't come back.

In Abraham, the Bulldogs are getting a performer that was a three-year starter in Hattiesburg. He passed for 7,067 yards in his time at Southern Miss with 41 touchdowns.

Abraham had a monster junior season for the Golden Eagles in 2019. He became just the third Southern Miss quarterback ever to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season. This came after a sophomore year in which he led the nation in completion percentage.

Prior to Southern Miss, Abraham signed with Louisiana Tech out of Oxford (Mississippi) High and after one season in Ruston, spent a year at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Of course Abraham then went on to blossom in Hattiesburg and now, will head to Starkville where he'll compete with at least Rogers, Robertson and Greek to call the shots for MSU head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense.

