CFP National Championship: Who to Bet on in Georgia vs Alabama

Looking into the odds, point spread and who to bet on as Georgia takes on Alabama in the CFP national championship.

It's time for the ultimate rematch -- a hungry Georgia football team will look to build off its Orange Bowl victory momentum as the Bulldogs face the Alabama Crimson Tide who are also coming off a strong win after downing the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl.

The last time these two teams met was in the SEC Championship, when Alabama -- which had looked much shakier than most of the squads we've seen out of Tuscaloosa in recent history -- made a strong statement by taking down Georgia, 41-24.

In that game, Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young lit up the stats sheet (and a highly-touted Georgia defense), completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He'll look to do the same thing again going up against a team that seems have fixed all the holes that were exposed in that embarrassing title game loss.

So, who should bettors put their money on this time around? Here's a look into the numbers from SI Sportsbook:

Point Spread: Georgia Bulldogs, (-2.5)

O/U: 52

Money Line: -150 (Georgia Bulldogs), +115 (Alabama Crimson Tide)

This is a tough one to bet on -- Georgia has been so dominant all season and remained undefeated until, of course, Alabama completely redeemed itself for all of this season's shortcomings in the SEC Championship Game. At the same time, it did seem to be a bit of a fluke day for the Bulldogs defense and in addition to seemingly remedying all of their issues in the 34-11 win over the Michigan Wolverines later in the postseason, the Bulldogs also came alive on offense while quarterback Stetson Bennett righted the ship for himself and showed all we wanted to see from him as a passer.

Bennett, who was criticized for costly interceptions in his most recent meeting with Alabama, completed 21-of-31 passes for 310 yards with three touchdowns and zeero interceptions.

Alabama will come into this one eager and is a tough team to take care of business against on both sides of the ball any day, but Georgia is the hot team right now with the slight edge -- and they've proven that against an incredibly talented Michigan team on a big stage.