CFP National Championship: How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

Here's everything you need to know about tuning in for the national championship matchup between Alabama and Georgia football.

It's the matchup many were anticipating even after the storybook seasons Michigan and Cincinnati put together -- Alabama and Georgia will meet yet again in the college football playoff national championship after clashing in the SEC Championship Game earlier this postseason.

In that matchup, Alabama dominated an undefeated and highly regarded team in what was a bit of an upset as the Crimson Tide ended the contest on top, 41-24. It was an off day for the Georgia defense, which is among the best in the nation and typically performs like it.

There's no doubt the Bulldogs will be out for vengeance this week, looking to build off the momentum of a 34-11 victory over the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl. Here's a look into everything you need to know and how to keep up with the national championship action regardless of where you are on game day:

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

When: 7 p.m. CT, Monday, Jan. 10

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)