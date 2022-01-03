Dak Prescott Rises in Dallas Cowboys Record Books in Close Loss to Cardinals

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott added to his legacy with the Dallas Cowboys when he threw for three touchdowns in Sunday's 25-22 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Prescott has thrown multiple touchdowns in 10 games this season and 43 times in his six-year career. He is now tied with legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman for the fourth-most multi-touchdown games in team history, According to the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations Department. Prescott also tied Tony Romo for fourth-most games with two-or-more passing touchdowns in a single season.

Out of the 10 multi-touchdown games he has had this season, Prescott has thrown for three or more touchdowns in seven of them-- this also ties Tony Romo for the most games with at least three touchdowns in a single season. He recorded two touchdowns per game against the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. Prescott threw four touchdowns twice this season: against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 3 and in only the first half of last weekend's matchup against Washington. Aside from today's matchup against the Cardinals, he tossed three touchdowns in four other games this season.

In his 2016 rookie season, Prescott had seven regular season games with multiple touchdowns and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He recorded eight multi-touchdown games again in 2017 but struggled more than he did in his first season with the Cowboys. Prescott dropped slightly by recording only six games with at least two touchdowns in 2018, before rebounding with 10 games the next season. In 2020, he was only able to play in five games before suffering a season-ending ankle injury; he added two more multi-touchdown games during that time.

Despite suffering a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Prescott continues to prove himself as a quarterback. The Cowboys are already a lock for the playoffs and have a chance of making it to the Super Bowl for the first time in Prescott's career.