Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett in running for Broyles Award

Expectations weren't at all high for this year's Mississippi State defense. The Bulldogs were young on that side of the football. Depth was a major concern. Then there was Zach Arnett – the new defensive coordinator with an impressive resume from San Diego State, but no Southeastern Conference experience. Well it's safe to say at this point Arnett is more than a young up-and-comer.

On Tuesday, Arnett was tabbed as a nominee for the Broyles Award. The honor is given annually to college football's top assistant coach. Even as MSU's has struggled to a 2-6 record so far this season, the defense has been a bright spot as Arnett has pulled the strings.

"He's really intense," MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson said of Arnett on Tuesday. "He's a fun guy to be around. I like him. He has a nice sense of humor and is a good person to be around.

"We're a step ahead from last year."

Arnett was one of 56 nominees named on Tuesday out of a pool of 1,270 coaches across the country. He earned the honor as his Bulldogs have shined by ranking among the Top 25 nationally in rushing defense despite using nine first-time starters on defense this season.

State is tied for second in the SEC with only six rushing touchdowns allowed this year. The Bulldogs are tied for second in fumble recoveries. In fact, MSU has forced a turnover in all but two games this season and State has 12 total takeaways. Only one team has rushed for more than 200 yards against MSU and four opponents were held to fewer than 100 yards on the ground.

Multiple players have impressed individually under Arnett. Linebacker Erroll Thompson continues to be the SEC's active career leader in tackles. Linebacker Aaron Brule has been disruptive for Arnett, ranking second among FBS linebackers with 30 total pressures per Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, cornerback Martin Emerson ranks second in the SEC with eight pass breakups this season, and defensive end Marquiss Spencer’s eight tackles for loss are tied for second in the conference at his position.

Arnett's Broyles Award nomination is just the latest honor he has received in his young coaching career. The 34-year-old was named to the AFCA’s prestigious 35 Under 35 Coaches’ Leadership Institute last year and led San Diego State’s defense to a top-10 national ranking in seven categories. Over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Arnett’s defense led the nation in rushing yards allowed per game and per carry while being one of six teams not to allow an opponent to score 40 points in that span.

As for the Broyles Award, a 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees before choosing an overall winner.

(NOTE: Mississippi State media relations assisted in this report)

