WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses early impressions from training camp

New Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has a tough task during preseason training camp. He's teaching his 3-3-5 scheme to the Bulldogs and trying to find the right mix of playmakers to get the job done. Towards the end of the first week of training camp last week, Arnett spoke with reporters for the first time this preseason. Above is the full video of that conversation in which Arnett gives his early impressions about how things are going on the defensive side of the football for MSU.

