WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on where his unit is heading into Kentucky

Mississippi State's defense has surpassed most outside expectations through two games this season. However Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett still sees plenty of room for improvement. Watch above to see what all Arnett had to say earlier this week as MSU gets set for a Saturday night showdown with Kentucky.

