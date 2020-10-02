SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on getting his group ready for Arkansas

Joel Coleman

Yes, Mississippi State's defense was better than many expected last weekend as the Bulldogs upset defending national champion LSU. But MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett still saw plenty of room for improvement. Earlier this week, Arnett laid out exactly what he believes State has to fix before battling Arkansas on Saturday. Watch what all Arnett had to say in the video above.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC sends memo to football programs reemphasizing importance of masks

League says it'll take additional action, if necessary, tonsure adherence

Joel Coleman

by

raydar1$

How to watch/listen to Arkansas at Mississippi State (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs host the Razorbacks in Starkville on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Arkansas

A look ahead to Saturday's matchup between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: How does Arkansas match up with Mississippi State?

A look at the Bulldogs and Razorbacks and where the advantages might be for Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., talks about his group heading into the Arkansas game

Mississippi State had 623 receiving yards against LSU last week

Joel Coleman

Manning Award Quarterback of the Week is Mississippi State's K.J. Costello

Costello earns yet another honor for his record-breaking performance last Saturday at LSU

Joel Coleman

Javian Davis cleared to play immediately for Mississippi State basketball

Davis joined the Bulldogs this summer as a transfer from Alabama

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State QB commit Sawyer Robertson discusses his season opener and State's upset of LSU

Robertson passed for 420 yards on Friday and rooted on the Bulldogs Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Everybody wins with the Rumblings

It's another dive back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Recapping an exciting week for Mississippi State, Ole Miss and what it means looking ahead

A look at where Mississippi State and Ole Miss go after their opening-week performances

Joel Coleman