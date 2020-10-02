WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on getting his group ready for Arkansas

Yes, Mississippi State's defense was better than many expected last weekend as the Bulldogs upset defending national champion LSU. But MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett still saw plenty of room for improvement. Earlier this week, Arnett laid out exactly what he believes State has to fix before battling Arkansas on Saturday. Watch what all Arnett had to say in the video above.

