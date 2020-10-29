WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses his group ahead of the Alabama game

Mississippi State's defense has been one of the country's best units so far this season, but the Bulldogs face their toughest test yet on Saturday against No. 2 Alabama. Can MSU keep up its stingy ways? On Wednesday night, State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with reporters and discussed trying to slow down the Crimson Tide and more. Watch above for full video.

