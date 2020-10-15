SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Zach Arnett talks about Mississippi State's defense ahead of game against Texas A&M

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State has had one of the Southeastern Conference's best defenses so far this season. However, the Bulldogs face a stiff challenge this week against No. 11 Texas A&M, who just scored 41 points last Saturday in an upset win over Florida. Can MSU keep up their stingy ways against the Aggies? Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett met with reporters earlier this week to talk about his unit and trying to slow down Texas A&M. Watch above for full video.

Football

