WATCH: Zach Arnett gives spring update on MSU defense

Only a couple of days into spring practice, State's defensive coordinator gives some early thoughts

Mississippi State's defense exceeded many expectations a season ago. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's group – despite injury and depth issues – almost always at least gave the Bulldogs a chance to win.

It's a new year though and MSU is working towards the 2021 season with spring practices underway. On Saturday, Arnett met with reporters to provide an early glimpse of his next defense.

You can view Arnett's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Zach Arnett looks on during a game last season. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.