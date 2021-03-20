FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Zach Arnett gives spring update on MSU defense

Only a couple of days into spring practice, State's defensive coordinator gives some early thoughts
Mississippi State's defense exceeded many expectations a season ago. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett's group – despite injury and depth issues – almost always at least gave the Bulldogs a chance to win.

It's a new year though and MSU is working towards the 2021 season with spring practices underway. On Saturday, Arnett met with reporters to provide an early glimpse of his next defense.

You can view Arnett's full press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Zach Arnett looks on during a game last season. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

