Former Bulldogs LB Erroll Thompson Makes Quite the Statement in First Preseason Game

The Atlanta Falcons didn't get the outcome they wanted as they fell 23-3 at home to the visiting Tennessee Titans, but they had ought to like what little they've seen of former Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson.

Thompson, who was an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, came up with a big play on third-and-six when he went up the middle for a massive hit on Titans quarterback Logan Woodside.

The Titans ended up converting on fourth down and settling for a field goal to give them the 13-0 lead in the second quarter, but that doesn't take away from how much this was a beauty to watch.

Thompson finished the night with four total tackles (one solo and three assists).

While at Mississippi State, Thompson was an impact player, recording a college career total of 312 combined tackles (125 solo), 10 sacks, four passes defended, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

In his final season with the Bulldogs, Thompson had 95 total tackles (35 solo), three sacks, one pass defended and one interception.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Thompson as he moves forward in his NFL career.