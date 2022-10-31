Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin Fired Ahead of Matchup Against Mississippi State

Bryan Harsin has been fired as the Auburn Tigers' head football coach, the school announced this morning.

The school released a statement confirming that Harsin has been relieved of his duties and that a search for a new coach to lead their football program will begin as soon as possible.

"President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program," Auburn University said in a statement released to the media. "Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football."

Harsin finishes his tenure at Auburn with an overall 9-12 coaching record. Under his leadership, the Tigers have lost nine of their last ten games to P5 opponents and have also lost seven of their last eight games to SEC opponents. They achieved only one postseason appearance, a 17-13 loss to the Houston Cougars in the 2021 Birmingham Bowl.

The news of Harsin's firing comes just days before the Tigers are set to travel to Starkville to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

In addition to this, it has been reported that Mississippi State's athletic director John Cohen is finalizing a deal to become the new athletic director at Auburn, after former athletic director Allen Greene stepped down from the position earlier this year.

Cohen's contract is reported to be worth $1.5 million a year for five years, which is more than the four year, $1.1 million a year contract extension he received at Mississippi State.

It seems like the new regime at Auburn wasted little time, and the Tigers' matchup against the Bulldogs has been made a lot more interesting.