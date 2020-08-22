WATCH: Mississippi State football wide receiver Austin Williams talks the Air Raid and more

Austin Williams might be primed to make his biggest contributions yet in maroon and white. The Mississippi State wide receiver met with reporters online via Zoom this past week and discussed Mike Leach practices, the Air Raid offense and more. Watch above to hear from Williams and keep it tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for continuing coverage of Mississippi State football's preseason camp, and all things Bulldogs.

