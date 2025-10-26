Best social media reactions to Mississippi State's blown win to No. 22 Texas
Mississippi State's overtime loss to Tennessee wasn't great, but it was the first loss of the season and the Bulldogs did take a top 15 ranked SEC team to overtime.
The loss to Florida was a gut punch because the Bulldogs had a real shot at winning if not for an interception thrown in an attempt to improve field positioning.
However, what happened Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium was worse than both of those losses combined.
Mississippi State, winless in its last 15 conference games, led No. 22 Texas 38-21 in the fourth quarter after Davon Booth's electrifying 62-yard shovel pass reception for a touchdown.
The Bulldogs had dominated the Longhorns to that point. The offense was moving up and down the field effortlessly and the defense had recorded five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.
But in the final 12 minutes of regulation and overtime, Texas dominated the Bulldogs and escaped Starkville with a 45-38 win.
Having the ability to win a game in the fourth quarter, we have to find a way to knock that door down. It’s incredibly disappointing, frustrating to say the least. Our guys played hard, were ready to play, played great early and found ways to respond, but we have to finish the game. Our guys understand that. We’re going to have to pick ourselves up off the mat and get back to work.- Jeff Lebby
You know this loss was especially hurtful for Mississippi State's fans by just watching social media feeds. And we've collected some of the best ones to illustrate the swing of emotions.
Of course, we have to start with the positive, everything-is-wonderful posts.
That was the sentiment for most of the fan base through the first three quarters. Some fans, though were appropriately cautious in their hopes.
And then the Longhorns' comeback began and what ended up happening almost felt inevitable.
Needless to say, plenty of Mississippi States are feeling the pain of another loss that should've been a win.
But there's always a silver lining, right?