Blast from the past: Six former Bulldogs who would be great fits for the 2020 Mississippi State football roster

There's no turning back time, but for the next few moments, let's pretend that there is. What if it was possible to go back into history and pluck a Mississippi State football player from a different time period and place him on the 2020 Bulldog roster? Who would be some of the best fits?

Here are six former MSU stars (three on offense and three on defense) that could likely step right in and be huge contributors for this year's Bulldogs. One thing to note before getting started – Only the last 30 years of Mississippi State football were considered in compiling this.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, 2016-2018

This is arguably the single most impactful player Mississippi State could pluck out of its recent past. Why? It's simple. Maybe the Bulldogs' biggest uncertainty heading into the 2020 season is its defense. The secondary is questionable. Outside of Erroll Thompson, there are no 100 percent proven Southeastern Conference commodities at linebacker. The defensive line has some promise, but it's still a bit young on the interior. So how about lessening the load on Jaden Crumedy and Nathan Pickering and inserting Simmons on that front? It would immediately take the entire MSU defense up a notch. Simmons would draw double teams, allowing ends and linebackers to make plays. With Simmons eating up blockers, it'd surely allow the Bulldogs to get to the quarterback more often, forcing signal callers to make bad decisions and thus making the secondary's job at least a bit easier. Yeah, Simmons would be a game-changer for the 2020 defense. To be fair, he'd be a game-changer for any defense.

Eric Moulds, WR, 1993-1995

Why not give MSU head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense possibly the best receiver in Bulldog history? It seems like a safe bet that Moulds would rack up incredible numbers given the fact Mississippi State is about to throw the football somewhere around 70 percent of the time. Most importantly, it'd give the Bulldogs a sure thing at wide receiver. It'd give them a guy they'd absolutely know they could count on. Remember, State hasn't had a 500-plus-yard receiver since 2016. Yet if Moulds was implanted on this 2020 team, no one would blink an eye if he was a 1,000-yard guy.

Fred Smoot, CB, 1999-2000

Remember talking about that questionable secondary earlier? Seems like it could use the help of an All-American and two-time First-Team All-SEC performer. The only negative here is that with it being highly likely fans will be limited inside Davis Wade Stadium in 2020, there won't be as many folks to yell, 'SMOOOOOOT' when he breaks up a pass or comes through with a big play. Smoot absolutely would make this year's Bulldogs better. And, he'd bring with him his swagger and confidence that might just rub off on some of the youngsters for the long term.

Dak Prescott, QB, 2012-2015

Here's the thing. Mississippi State seems set at quarterback in 2020. Graduate Transfer K.J. Costello from Stanford, throughout his career, has been an incredibly accurate passer and seems like a perfect fit for the Leach Air Raid. All that said, if given the opportunity, it'd be nearly impossible to not hand the keys to, let's say, the 2015 version of Prescott if that was a possibility. Remember 2015? It was the best passing season for any quarterback in Mississippi State history. Prescott completed 66 percent of his throws for a total of 3,793 yards that year. If he was that accurate in the Leach offense, coupled with how he has always somehow, someway, made everyone around him better, Prescott would be an intriguing add to the 2020 squad to say the least.

Pig Prather, S, 1998-2001

Much like with Smoot, Prather would immediately solve some of the questions in the secondary for State. He was a Second-Team All-American. He was a two-time First-Team All-SEC performer. He was aggressive and he'd be a pretty perfect fit for the 2020 Bulldogs. Remember, this year's MSU team is going to the 3-3-5 scheme that would be all too familiar to Prather as a player under former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Joe Lee Dunn. About 20 years after Prather starred in the hybrid linebacker/safety role of DOG safety in Dunn's style, here's thinking he could excel again with a similar role in a similar scheme.

Chad Bumphis, WR, 2009-2012

With Leach now calling the shots for the Bulldogs, given his pass-happy offense, it's tough to not add another receiver to this list. There are several options, but ultimately the Mississippi native gets the nod here. You can't go wrong with Bumphis if you're looking for a playmaker at receiver. He's second in receiving yardage in school history and is the MSU all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. He could also help out on kick and punt returns if desired. To be fair, Fred Ross would be an excellent call here too. Like was the case with Moulds, Bumphis and/or Ross would give the Bulldogs a sure thing at the receiver position. It's not to say someone like Osirus Mitchell or JaVonta Payton or another current MSU receiver can't excel and have standout seasons themselves this year, but with a name like Bumphis, the Bulldogs would know going in they had a top target to rely on.

There are surely some former Mississippi State players you'd like to see on the 2020 squad. Who from the past do you think would be an excellent fit for Leach's Bulldogs, or do you think any of the six above wouldn't be good additions? Sound off in the comments below.

