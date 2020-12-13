Bowl game appearing likely for Bulldogs despite 2020 struggles

This season started with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to shut down the 2020 campaign altogether. As it turns out, the new rules the coronavirus caused to be put into place might end up helping keep Mississippi State's bowl streak alive.

The Bulldogs have been bowling every single year since the 2010 season. That's 10 straight years with a postseason game for MSU – a mark behind only Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference. And while this year's less-than-stellar current 2-7 overall record would almost assuredly break the State streak in a normal campaign, this unique season's bowl eligibility requirements were changed. That means multiple teams with losing records are about to see bowl action in the coming weeks and it appears likely State will be among them.

To be fair, nothing has been settled yet in regards to MSU appearing in the postseason. In fact, Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach said as much following his team's loss to Auburn on Saturday night.

"It's kind of a moving target," Leach said of the bowl situation. "I don't know the details on it. I don't know that it's been decided yet with regard to that. If we have a chance to play another game, no matter what form it comes in, I'd be thrilled to do it."

Given the bowl landscape, it certainly seems like Leach and the Bulldogs are going to get their chance to extend their season. The Southeastern Conference still has 10 bowl tie-ins this year. Those are the Citrus, Outback, Texas, Liberty, Music City, Gator, Birmingham, Armed Forces and Gasparilla Bowls, plus the SEC champion automatically gets a New Year's Six bowl game if that team isn't in the College Football Playoff.

Of course there's a high chance that the SEC champion will indeed get into the playoff, thus creating an 11th bowl slot for an SEC team. Now throw in the fact that it appears highly likely that the New Year's Six bowls will actually end up featuring at least two SEC teams and that opens the door for there to be 12 or possibly even 13 spots that could be filled by SEC squads.

When it comes to filling all the spots, take LSU out of the equation. The Tigers announced this past week that they were self-imposing a postseason ban this year due to NCAA rules violations. It also seems safe to say Mississippi State is ahead of Vanderbilt in the bowl pecking order as well, given the Commodores are winless and coach-less following the dismissal of Derek Mason.

South Carolina also fired its head coach, Will Muschamp, following a 2-8 season. And while the Gamecocks have hired Shane Beamer since, it seems MSU would have a leg up over South Carolina for a bowl slot. State will have at least the same record as South Carolina, or possibly better pending next week's MSU-Missouri outcome, aside from the fact the Gamecocks are in the midst of transition.

Being a spot ahead in line over South Carolina may not matter anyway. It seems like a near certainty that at least three of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M will be in either the College Football Playoff or a New Year's Six bowl game. And assuming that indeed happens, that leaves nine more bowl spots the SEC can fill.

Again, that's slots for 12 teams. And with LSU unable to go to the postseason and Vanderbilt almost assuredly not going as well, the rest of the SEC would seemingly have the opportunity to put their bowling shoes on if all those teams want to accept a bid.

And rest assured, when/if that bowl bid comes, Leach is chomping at the bit to play.

"Because it's a great opportunity for our team to work and continue to build," Leach said Saturday night. "Because we had a shortened (preseason training) camp and of course didn't get spring ball so we want to pack in as much of that (practice) as we possibly can. Then to have a game on the other end of it, all the better."

Leach's Bulldogs are in step with their head coach.

"We want to play," MSU receiver Austin Williams said. "It's another opportunity to develop and grow and prepare guys for next season. Give guys more film if they want to go to the league or whatever it may be. We want to play. It's not a question. If we've got a chance, just roll the ball out and get after it. We're all for it."

