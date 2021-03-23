WATCH: Aaron Brule on replacing Erroll Thompson in linebacker room and more

When it comes to Mississippi State defensive players who'll be counted on heavily in the 2021 football season, you don't have to get far down the list at all before you get to Aaron Brule.

The linebacker is MSU's top returning tackler. He had 77 a season ago, second only to Erroll Thompson, who has of course since moved on from State and entered his name in the NFL Draft. Brule was also second on the team in sacks last year with four, and led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 8.5.

So how is Brule feeling as he begins spring practice this year? What's he think about trying to fill Thompson's shoes in the linebacker room? Hear from Brule with the video posted at the top of this page.

