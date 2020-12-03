Receiver Brandon Buckhaulter latest to decommit as Mississippi State football recruiting class continues to reshuffle

With the early signing period now only two weeks away, college football teams and prospects continue to evaluate their options. Mississippi State's 2021 class has seen a lot of shuffling happen the last several days and that continued on Wednesday night as instate receiver and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Brandon Buckhaulter out of Hartfield Academy announced he has de-committed from the Bulldogs.

Buckhaulter joins the likes of running back Amariyon Howard and defensive back Myzel Williams as players in the last week who are now no longer MSU commitments. Currently, the Bulldogs have 17 verbal commits in a class rated as the country's 38th best by 247Sports. Rivals has the MSU group at No. 41 in the country. With nine spots now open to fill for 2021 though, those numbers are certain to change.

It seems apparent now that Buckhaulter won't be filling one of those spots and he'll turn his attention elsewhere. He'll head to his collegiate destination – wherever it may be – on the heels of a strong senior season at Hartfield Academy. Buckhaulter caught 29 passes for 540 yards and eight touchdowns this past season. He also ran for 101 yards and a score. Buckhaulter also spent time as a defensive back for Hartfield and had 29 tackles and four interceptions.

