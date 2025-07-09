Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs' coach set to put reputation on line during 2025 season

Lebby's strong track record of improvement will be put to test this fall

Jacob Davis

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) and coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) and coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When a team goes 2-10 and winless in the SEC under a first year coach, there are three ways to go the next year.

The first option is win just one game which is nearly impossible to do for a Power Conference program.

Secondly, a program can repeat its same result such as Arkansas did in 2019 under former coach and offensive innovator Chad Morris.

Mississippi State's best option is to be better offensively by showing growth, development and improvement over last season's sluggish performance. wi

The final option is the best one to hope for as second-year coach Jeff Lebby has a strong track record of improvement in year two.

UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium
UCF Knights quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Take a look at what he was able to do with McKenzie Milton at UCF in 2018. Milton was one of the top passers in the country as he was No. 7 in yards per attempt, No. 9 in passing efficiency rating and finished No. 6 in Heisman Trophy voting that season.

The Knights finished No. 5 in total offense (525 yards per game), No. 37 in passing yards (258 per game), No. 4 in rush yards (248 yards per game) and No. 6 in scoring (43 points per game).

Not only did he meet those marks when promoted to offensive coordinator at UCF in 2019, he surpassed them with No. 5 in scoring (43.4 points per game), No. 8 in passing (316 yards per game) and No. 2 in total offense (540 yards per game).

He teamed up with his brother-in-law Lane Kiffin to form one of the nation's best offense in 2020 led by Matt Corral that averaged 555 yards per game in the SEC (No. 2 nationally behind Kent State and UCF.

The Rebels took a slight step back in 2021 by averaging 492 yards per game but still won 10 games, finishing No. 8 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Lebby reunited with former UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma for the 2022 season. Together, the Sooners finished No. 13 nationally in yards per game in year one before improving to No. 4 in 2023.

Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby laughs with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Oklahoma Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby laughs with Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

His excellence in orchestrating explosive offenses at the Power Conference level bodes well for the Bulldogs this fall. Lebby hasn't forgotten how to coach football either as he inherited a program void of any talent to take a swing at the mid-tier SEC teams.

His vision is clear from the players coming back combined with impact transfers at several positions that the Bulldogs offense is motivated for improvement.

Quarterback Blake Shapen has shown ability in spurts during his college career and doesn't force the issues with just one interception in his previous 161 passes.

Should the offensive line protect better, Shapen will have time to target multiple receivers such as Jordan Mosley, Oklahoma transfer Brenen Thompson, Ole Miss transter Ayden Williams and Georgia transfer Anthony Evans.

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (6) celebrates a catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's hard to not talk about the potential firepower offensively without mentioning how good Mississippi State's rushing attack can be.

With electric Donovan Booth back along with South Alabama transfer Fluff Bothwell expected to be bring lightning and thunder to the Bulldogs' backfield, there's no reason the run game can't improve from the 138 yards it averaged last season.

