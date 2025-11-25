Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson has right attitude towards Ole Miss

The Bulldogs' leading receiver is preparing for his first Egg Bowl, but already knows the view he should have about his team's biggest rival.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn’t that long ago that players at Mississippi State and Ole Miss need many lessons in why the Battle for the Golden Egg is important.

But in today’s world of college football that can see a roster almost completely flipped in one offseason, more and more players will be playing in their first Egg Bowl.

Luckily, the two schools have no shortage of people with experience to give lessons on one of the longest-running rivalries in the country.

“We've got a bunch of staff members that played here and that played inside this game and understand what it's about,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “I think the more you can talk about that part of it and guys that have come before and have played in between the white lines in this game and as they have the ability to communicate to our guys that maybe haven't been here long and don't know the history as much as some of the others.”

Some players do have experience playing in other intense rivalry games, like Brenen Thompson. Thompson was on both sides of the Red River Rivalry at Texas and Oklahoma. And he understands the Egg Bowl is just as intense.

“I know that it means a lot to the people in Mississippi, a lot to the people in this building specifically,” Thompson said. “I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, I've played in a rivalry game before. So, I know the emotion. I know the intensity. I'm excited to go play.”

Thompson also has the right attitude towards Ole Miss that’ll please the fans in maroon and white.

“I know we hate them. That's really about it,” he said.

The sentiment goes both ways, but the odds still favor No. 6 Ole Miss.

There has been some movement in the betting line for Friday’s Egg Bowl. Ole Miss opened as 7.5-point favorites and saw that change to 6.5 on Monday.

Now, as of Tuesday afternoon, it’s back to 7.5.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

  • Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
  • When: 11 a.m., Friday
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
  • TV: ABC
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
  • Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

SP+ Projections

  • Projected winner: Ole Miss
  • Projected margin: 14.3
  • Win probability: 82 percent
  • Projected score: 37-22

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -290
Mississippi State: +235

Total

Over: 62.5 (-114)
Under: 62.5 (-106)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football