Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson has right attitude towards Ole Miss
It wasn’t that long ago that players at Mississippi State and Ole Miss need many lessons in why the Battle for the Golden Egg is important.
But in today’s world of college football that can see a roster almost completely flipped in one offseason, more and more players will be playing in their first Egg Bowl.
Luckily, the two schools have no shortage of people with experience to give lessons on one of the longest-running rivalries in the country.
“We've got a bunch of staff members that played here and that played inside this game and understand what it's about,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “I think the more you can talk about that part of it and guys that have come before and have played in between the white lines in this game and as they have the ability to communicate to our guys that maybe haven't been here long and don't know the history as much as some of the others.”
Some players do have experience playing in other intense rivalry games, like Brenen Thompson. Thompson was on both sides of the Red River Rivalry at Texas and Oklahoma. And he understands the Egg Bowl is just as intense.
“I know that it means a lot to the people in Mississippi, a lot to the people in this building specifically,” Thompson said. “I'm looking forward to it. Like I said, I've played in a rivalry game before. So, I know the emotion. I know the intensity. I'm excited to go play.”
Thompson also has the right attitude towards Ole Miss that’ll please the fans in maroon and white.
“I know we hate them. That's really about it,” he said.
The sentiment goes both ways, but the odds still favor No. 6 Ole Miss.
There has been some movement in the betting line for Friday’s Egg Bowl. Ole Miss opened as 7.5-point favorites and saw that change to 6.5 on Monday.
Now, as of Tuesday afternoon, it’s back to 7.5.
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
SP+ Projections
- Projected winner: Ole Miss
- Projected margin: 14.3
- Win probability: 82 percent
- Projected score: 37-22
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
Ole Miss: -290
Mississippi State: +235
Total
Over: 62.5 (-114)
Under: 62.5 (-106)