Bulldogs gain commitment from 2026 tight end prospect
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State tight ends coach Jon Cooper picked up a win on the recruiting trail Tuesday evening with the commitment of 3-star prospect Adam Land.
The 6-foot-3, 215 pound athlete chose the Bulldogs over offers from SMU, Arizona, Baylor, Pitt and many others.
"Coach [Jon] Cooper has been on me for over a year now," Land said. "We just have a vibe. I feel like Mississippi State has more of a family atmosphere that just stands out to me and my family."
Land has yet to be given a composite ranking but 247sports issued him a ranking as the No. 73 prospect among tight ends and No. 150 player from the state of Florida for 2026.
"I decided I was tired of waiting and couldn’t really come up with a good reason to continue to wait," Land said. "So, called Coach Cooper last night and he was excited. Then Coach [Jeff] Lebby called me this afternoon and he was stoked, too. They are just great guys and have really made it an easy choice."
The consistency and intentional recruitment of Land is a major reason why he decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Bulldogs.
"I had some great schools and great coaches recruiting me along the way,: Land said. "It just came down to fit, loyalty and where me and my family felt the most comfort and that is StarkVegas."
Land is commitment No. 10 for Mississippi State's 2026 class which currently ranks just No. 14 in the SEC, No. 53 nationally, according to 247sports.
The rising senior reportedly runs a time of 4.69 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.43 seconds in the pro shuttle and boasts a 4.4 GPA at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Florida.
As a junior, Land caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns while helping his team to a 9-2 overall record and clinch a berth into the 5A state playoffs.
He is expected to take his official visit with Mississippi State June 20 in what should be one of the most talent rich environments of the summer for Bulldogs coaches.
Last season, the tight end position played a solid role in first-year coach Jeff Lebby's high powered offense as Seydou Traore led the unit in production with 34 receptions for 361 yards and one touchdown.
Traore caught a season high five passes for 77 yards in a 58-25 home loss to Arkansas but is poised, along with his teammates for an improved 2025 season.
"I mean, I think we’ve got a great addition of players," Traore said in March. "I think everyone’s learning the playbook better and have come together as a team more. It’s hard in the first year to really get guys to mesh so quickly. But I think everyone has done a good job with that this year."
One tight end to keep an eye on throughout the summer is junior Cameron Ball.
At 6-foot-7, 250 pounds, Ball played primarily special teams for the Bulldogs in 2024 after transferring in from Buffalo.
While Ball has yet to record a single offensive statistic, he can be a battering ram as a physical blocker which is an attribute the team will need more of this fall.
Other tight ends on the roster include Sam Paxton, Semaj Parker, Emeka Iloh and true freshman Joeseph Skipworth.
2026 Mississippi State Recruiting Class
3-star ATH Jaiden Taylor
3-star QB Brodie McWhorter
3-star OL Jakobe Green
3-star CB Camron Brown
3-star RB Jaedin Hill
3-star DB Kolby Barrett
3-star DB Antavius Watts
3-star DL Kaleb Morris
3-star WR Camden Capehart
3-star TE Adam Land