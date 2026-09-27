Bulldogs Take Massive AP Top 25 Jump, Sets Up Top 16 Showdown With Alabama

Following a fourth quarter comeback 31-24 victory over No. 19 Missouri on Saturday, Mississippi State continues to ascend the AP Top 25 poll on Sunday.

The Bulldogs climbed to No. 16 nationally and are set to host No. 7 Alabama at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, and there's nowhere for star quarterback Kamario Taylor and his team to hide; they have captured the attention of national voters with a chance to secure its biggest upset of the decade.

Sunday's ranking is the highest for any Mississippi State team since the 2022 season, when the Mike Leach led program peaked at No. 16 following a 40-17 romp of Arkansas.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

How They Got Here

Last season, the Bulldogs started the year 4-0, but this start has been significantly more impressive with each passing week.

After opening the season with a blowout victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State went on the road and defeated Minnesota 38-13. The Bulldogs then overcame a 16-point deficit at South Carolina to win 41-34 before returning home for Saturday night's Top 25 showdown with Missouri.

The Bulldogs made a statement, jumping out to a 14-0 lead before Missouri stormed back to take a 24-17 advantage into the fourth quarter. However, Taylor's response by led to a pair of touchdown drives with a go-head touchdown pass to Sanfrisco Magee to put a bow on the team's best win of the year.

Taylor finished 27-of-38 for 360 yards and three touchdowns, and continues an early-season charge as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) runs the ball during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next For State?

This is likely a program defining moment of the Jeff Lebby era in Starkville No. 7 Alabama presents the Bulldogs an opportunity to find out exactly how far the team has come in a 4-0 start.

The storyline writes itself as there may not be two more talked about sophomore quarterbacks in the SEC than Taylor and his counterpart in Keelon Russell.

Taylor has quickly emerged as one of the biggest stories in college football, completing 69.2% of his passes for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions through four games.

On the other hand, Russell arrived at Alabama the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2025 and has quickly become the centerpiece of the Crimson Tide offense. Through four games, he has completed 78-of-110 passes for 1,129 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He sure isn't afraid to get work done on the ground either with 32 carries for 168 yards and three additional scores.

With all the attention each quarterback is expected to receive going into Saturday, this game provides something neither has experienced quite like this before, which is a Top 20 SEC matchup with both programs undefeated and firmly in the national spotlight.

Make no mistake about it, Mississippi State and its fanbase are fully aware of its 16 game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. That may give the Bulldogs a little extra motivation to pull off a stunner in Starkville force their way into the minds of every AP Poll voter and talking head around the country.

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