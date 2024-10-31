UMass Brings Bottom-10 Ranking to Starkville: 5 Key Stats About the Minutemen
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football has just four games left in its season and there’s no hope for a bowl game since the Bulldogs are mathematically eliminated from reaching six wins.
This Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium represents the Bulldogs’ best chance to add to their win total when Massachusetts comes to Starkville. The Minutemen are 2-6 this season and are on ESPN’s Bottom 10 Waiting List.
Here’s how UMass ended up with its status as one of the FBS bottom-feeders (the Bulldogs aren’t far from being in contention for that title, too):
36
That’s where UMass ranks in total defense. The Minutemen are giving up just 328 yards per game. However, that statistic is a bit misleading. They’re also allowing teams to average 5.64 yards per play and all it takes is three yards each play get a first down. There’s another reason why UMass’s 36th overall ranking is misleading…
103
That’s what UMass’ defense ranks in scoring defense amongst all FBS teams. The Minutemen have allowed teams to average 30 points per game. What that tells us is teams aren’t having to go far to score touchdowns and field goals (probably a result of the offense, which we’ll get to shortly). To be fair, though, Mississippi State ranks 124th in scoring defense. So, there’s that too.
112
That’s where the Minutemen’s offense ranks in yards per game amongst FBS teams. They’re averaging 330.1 ypg, which is more than they’re allowing but we’ve already discussed why that isn’t a good thing. The Bulldogs’ defense has a chance to build up some confidence against UMass.
121
That’s what UMass’ offense ranks in scoring offense in the nation with only 19.1 points per game. Fun fact: the Minutemen are tied with fellow SEC foe Kentucky in scoring offense.
24
That’s how many sacks UMass has allowed to opposing defenses this season. That’s just an average of three per game. But, remember, the offensive lines Mississippi State has faced in the last month, and the fact the defense hasn’t gotten a sack in that same time span. The Bulldogs’ pass rushers should be gearing up to end their sackless streak this week.