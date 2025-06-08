Former Bulldogs commit set to choose between archrival, SEC foe
STARKVILLE, Miss. — That pit in Mississippi State fans stomachs is the feeling of despair seeing a former commit decide to choose between an archrival and an SEC foe instead.
Former 4-star Bulldogs commit Emanuel Tucker is now set to choose between the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers this Friday, June 13.
Tucker visited the Rebels last weekend before announcing his plans to back off his pledge to Mississippi State the following Monday.
As a top prospect within the Magnolia State, he announced his commitment to the Bulldogs in February over the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU, Miami and many others.
Tucker is the No. 224 overall prospect, No. 19 among offensive tackles and No. 11 inside the state of Mississippi in the 2026 class, according to 247sports.
He was the Bulldogs top commit for the class and remained a top priority for coach Jeff Lebby and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.
For the Tigers, coach Brian Kelly looks to continue momentum inside his LSU program that currently ranks No. 9 nationally in the 2026 recruiting rankings, per 247sports.
His nine man class is already loaded with 5-star wideout Tristen Keys and former Mississippi State commit Kenny Darby, the No. 209 prospect in the nation.
Ole Miss currently holds onto the No. 32 ranked class in the nation with commitments from four 4-star prospects with 4-star running back Damarius Yates in tow, who is also a former Mississippi State pledge.
Not all is lost on the recruiting front for Bulldogs fans either as the Bulldogs efforts have them in the race for prospects such as Bauxite, Arkansas 4-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin, 4-star linebacker TJ White, 4-star wide receiver Xavier McDonald and 4-star defensive lineman Corey Wells
Mississippi State does have an opportunity to turn its recruiting fortunes around over the next few weeks as up to 17 visitors are expected to be in town next weekend.
Expected June 13 Visit List
4-star CB Jaedyn Yates (Georgia Tech commit)
3-star OL Parker Pritchett (Auburn commit)
3-star WR Kavon Conciauro
3-star WR Jaydon Dunbar (Pitt commit)
3-star DE Katrell Webb
3-star DE Darryl Rivers
3-star CB Prince Jean
3-star OL Benjamin Corhei
3-star DE Garrett Witherington
3-star DB Johnny Moody
3-star S Kolby Barrett
3-star S Jax Pope
3-star OL Jayden Ross
3-star TE Luke Hutchinson
3-star OL Dylan Steen
3-star OL Dalton Toothman
3-star WR Camden Capehart
The Bulldogs currently cling onto a class which ranks No. 11 in the SEC and No. 47 in the nation headlined by in-state athlete Jaiden Taylor and Georgia quarterback Brodie McWhorter.