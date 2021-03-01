Offensive lineman Jackson Cannon commits to Bulldogs

Add another to Mississippi State football's 2022 recruiting class.

Jackson Cannon – a standout offensive lineman at Ola High School in McDonough, Georgia – revealed on Monday that he has committed to the Bulldogs. He becomes the fourth player to verbally pledge to State's 2022 signing class.

"After many conversations with my family, and many thoughts to myself and many prayers, I would like to say thank you to all my coaches and my parents and God for giving me this opportunity," it was posted to Cannon's Twitter account. "But with that being said I have decided that I will be extending my academic and football career at The Mississippi State University. #HAILSTATE"

Cannon joins Tupelo (Mississippi) offensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, Greenville (Mississippi) Christian school defensive back Jaterrious Elam and Canton (Mississippi) Academy athlete Dakota Jordan as early commits to MSU's next class. Of course none of the four will have an opportunity to make those commitments official until the next signing period, which comes in December.

As for Cannon, he is currently unrated by recruiting outlets 247Sports and Rivals. He picked Mississippi State over several other schools. Cannon's other opportunities included offers from UAB, Western Kentucky and Ball State.

Though extremely early in the process, MSU's 2022 class is currently rated as the nation's 25th best group per 247Sports. Rivals has the Bulldogs one spot higher at 24th in the country.

