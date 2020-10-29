SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Offensive lineman Carson Williams commits to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State took another step towards building its offensive line group of the future on Wednesday as Carson Williams announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College lineman and Forest, Mississippi, native announced his commitment via Twitter.

"Let's do this thing at home," Williams posted, obviously excited to continue his college football career in his home state.

Williams played his high school football at Scott Central and originally signed with Arkansas State prior to ending up at Mississippi Gulf Coast. Now, he chooses MSU over offers from East Carolina, Central Arkansas, Jackson State and others.

Williams becomes the 21st commitment in State's 2021 class. He is the fourth offensive lineman of the group, joining Makylan Pounders, Gabe Cavazos and Nick Jones.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa looking for the upset of the No. 2 Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Alabama

The Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide on Saturday night

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State remains a huge underdog headed into game at Alabama

The odds see the Bulldogs facing a major uphill climb against the mighty Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off at 6 p.m. Saturday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses his group ahead of the Alabama game

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Departures continue to mount at Mississippi State

Another three Bulldogs are on the way out

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach hasn't talked to Kylin Hill, but says he heard he's opting out

Leach has said Hill has been unavailable in recent weeks

Joel Coleman

Three more Mississippi State players off the team

A total of seven Bulldogs over the last two weeks have now either moved on, or are expected to do so

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Some departures and The Rumblings

The guys dig back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams on team's mindset and more headed into Alabama game

The Bulldogs battle the Crimson Tide on Saturday

Joel Coleman