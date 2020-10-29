Offensive lineman Carson Williams commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State took another step towards building its offensive line group of the future on Wednesday as Carson Williams announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College lineman and Forest, Mississippi, native announced his commitment via Twitter.

"Let's do this thing at home," Williams posted, obviously excited to continue his college football career in his home state.

Williams played his high school football at Scott Central and originally signed with Arkansas State prior to ending up at Mississippi Gulf Coast. Now, he chooses MSU over offers from East Carolina, Central Arkansas, Jackson State and others.

Williams becomes the 21st commitment in State's 2021 class. He is the fourth offensive lineman of the group, joining Makylan Pounders, Gabe Cavazos and Nick Jones.

