Mississippi State keeps up recruiting momentum as offensive lineman Gabe Cavazos commits to Bulldogs

Mississippi State's recent momentum on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday night as offensive lineman Gabe Cavazos of Lake Cormorant High School committed to the Bulldogs. Cavazos confirmed his commitment to MSU in a message to Cowbell Corner after the news was first reported by 247Sports.

Cavazos becomes the third player to commit to Mississippi State's Class of 2021 in just over a week's time. Four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers gave a pledge to the Bulldogs back on July 28. That was followed up by a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Tre'von Marshall only three days later. Cavazos then gave his word to MSU on Tuesday.

Cavazos becomes the 14th player to commit to Mississippi State's Class of 2021 and he's the second offensive lineman, joining three-star Makylan Pounders out of Byhalia High School. Cavazos chose the Bulldogs over several other reported offers including opportunities from Memphis, Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee State and South Alabama. Cavazos is rated as a three-star prospect according to Rivals. He doesn't yet have a prospect rating from 247Sports.

With the commitment of Cavazos, Mississippi State remains in the 40s in overall team recruiting rankings at this point. The Bulldogs currently have the nation's 43rd-ranked class according to 247Sports and sit at 11th in the Southeastern Conference ahead of Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Rivals ranks State as the country's 45th-best class and also has the Bulldogs at 11th in the SEC.