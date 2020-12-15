FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Mississippi State defensive back enters transfer portal

One Bulldog is looking to conclude his career elsewhere
Author:
Publish date:

Korey Charles has been with Mississippi State since the 2016 season, but now, the defensive back is looking to conclude his career elsewhere.

Cowbell Corner confirmed multiple reports on Tuesday that Charles has entered the transfer portal. The Miami, Florida, native has one year of eligibility remaining to play, wherever he ultimately ends up.

Charles came to the Bulldogs following a prep career at North Florida Christian School. He redshirted at MSU in 2016, then played in three games in 2017 as a redshirt freshman before seeing action in seven games in both 2018 and 2019. Charles has not played at all in 2020 – his senior season. However the NCAA has ruled this season doesn't count against players' eligibility due to the unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, Charles played in 17 games for Mississippi State. He notched eight career tackles and also forced a fumble.

Mississippi State defensive back Korey Charles has entered the transfer portal. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

