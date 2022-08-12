Chris Parson, one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to play football at Mississippi State on Friday afternoon.

The signal-caller out of Ravenwood High School in Tennessee chose the Bulldogs over other finalists such as Virginia Tech, TCU and SMU. State has been pursuing Parson since the top recruit pulled his commitment from Florida State nearly one month ago. The program even hosted him for an official visit and was projected as the frontrunner to snag the playmaker by multiple media sites.

247Sports Composite lists Parson as a four-star quarterback with an overall grade of 0.8966. The 6-foot-0.5, 200-pound student-athlete is ranked as the No. 10 overall football player for his class in the state of Tennessee and is nationally graded as a top 20 quarterback.

Parson had an outstanding junior season for Ravenwood in which he led his team to an appearance in the Tennessee 6A D-I state quarterfinals. As a dual-threat quarterback, he was able to utilize his incredible passing ability against tough competition while also making defenders miss due to his quick feet and overall athleticism. This season, Parson will be looking to end his high school career by pushing his team even deeper into the playoffs.

Now that he will officially wear the Maroon and White, Parson will be able to continue to grow as a passer in head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense. The brand new Bulldog has chosen a great program with which to perfect his game on a professional level and could easily enter the NFL within the next few years.