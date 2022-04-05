Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd has proven that he might be the only person left who believes that Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is equally as talented as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Even though both signal-callers have been in the league for two seasons, former Mississippi State star Prescott has the better stats. Throughout his career, Prescott has posted a 66.6 percent completion percentage for 22,083 yards with 143 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. On the other hand, Wentz has completed 62.6 percent of his passes for a total of 20,374 yards with 140 touchdowns and 57 interceptions. Prescott is the better rushing quarterback as well: he has 25 touchdowns on 1,460 yards compared to Wentz's nine touchdowns on 1,276 yards.

Last season alone, Prescott did things that Wentz simply couldn't. He led his Cowboys to the NFC East divisional title and reached the playoffs for the third time in his career. Prescott also had nearly 1,000 more yards and ten more touchdowns last season alone.

Wentz won a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, but he was injured for the latter half of the season and didn't touch the field during the big game. Since then, his gameplay has gone downhill. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2021 season. Now, he will be joining the Commanders and playing on his third team in the same number of years. Prescott will likely remain in Dallas for many more years and has shattered franchise records left and right.

In a recent episode of 'The Herd,' Cowherd ranked his top quarterbacks in the NFC East. Wentz was his top choice, followed quickly by Prescott. Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants rounded out the list.

What reason did Cowherd give for ranking Wentz above Prescott? He admitted that they were very close, but it ultimately came down to Wentz being considered better physically. Prescott suffered a gruesome injury in 2020 but still had the better 2021 season, so it's a bit crazy to suggest Wentz was the better quarterback physically. Cowherd did at least credit Prescott with being tougher mentally.

If Cowherd truly believes that Wentz is the best quarterback in the NFC East, then he's probably going to have his eyes opened by the time next season rolls around. Anything can happen, but if the previous years are any indication of what's to come, Prescott will once again be the top quarterback in the division.