Mississippi State's K.J. Costello back active, but not starting, against Auburn

STARKVILLE, Miss. – For the first time in a month and half, it appears Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello is available to play for the Bulldogs.

Costello, who hasn't seen action since being injured at Alabama back on October 31, went through pregame warmups on Saturday night prior to MSU's game against Auburn. However, as expected, true freshman Will Rogers was announced as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs against the Tigers.

Costello started the first five games this season for State prior to getting hurt at Alabama. He left the contest against the Crimson Tide after suffering what looked to be a possible head injury, though that was never officially confirmed. Rogers took over in relief of Costello and has started all three games since then.

In Costello's five games he's played this year, he has completed 134 of his 207 pass attempts for 1,283 yards and six touchdowns. However, he also threw 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile Rogers has seemingly solidified his spot as MSU's starter over the last few weeks. This season, Rogers has completed 169 of his 229 throws for 1,312 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown four interceptions. Rogers led all NCAA quarterbacks in completions during the month of November (121) and was the only quarterback in the NCAA with 1,000 passing yards and zero interceptions last month.

Since the Alabama game, Rogers has been backed up by walk-on signal caller Justin Stolberg. However, if needed, it appears Costello is back ready to contribute on Saturday. Costello also participated in MSU's pregame ceremony honoring seniors.

