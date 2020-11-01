Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello injured and leaves game against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mississippi State's quarterback situation was a topic of discussion all week long leading into MSU's game against Alabama on Saturday night. K.J. Costello ultimately ended up getting the starting nod for the Bulldogs against the Crimson Tide, however he wasn't in long as he was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter due to injury.

Costello was scrambling when he was tackled and a knee apparently hit the State signal caller in the head. Costello remained down for several minutes. He ultimately was helped to his feet before leaving the field under his own power. True freshman Will Rogers, who has been battling Costello for the starting job, took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

With Costello possibly out for the remainder of the game and Rogers in, MSU's backup quarterback is presumably Justin Stolberg, a junior college transfer from Butler Community College in Kansas. Stolberg, a Louisiana native, was one of three MSU quarterbacks that made the trip to Alabama. He was loosening up before the game.

Stolberg's sudden role as State's backup signal caller is one that likely would've been Jalen Mayden's, however Mayden entered the transfer portal earlier this week, joining quarterback/wide receiver Garrett Shrader and a host of others as MSU players that are now exploring their options elsewhere.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.