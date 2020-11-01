SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello injured and leaves game against Alabama

Joel Coleman

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mississippi State's quarterback situation was a topic of discussion all week long leading into MSU's game against Alabama on Saturday night. K.J. Costello ultimately ended up getting the starting nod for the Bulldogs against the Crimson Tide, however he wasn't in long as he was forced to leave the contest in the second quarter due to injury.

Costello was scrambling when he was tackled and a knee apparently hit the State signal caller in the head. Costello remained down for several minutes. He ultimately was helped to his feet before leaving the field under his own power. True freshman Will Rogers, who has been battling Costello for the starting job, took over at quarterback for the Bulldogs.

With Costello possibly out for the remainder of the game and Rogers in, MSU's backup quarterback is presumably Justin Stolberg, a junior college transfer from Butler Community College in Kansas. Stolberg, a Louisiana native, was one of three MSU quarterbacks that made the trip to Alabama. He was loosening up before the game.

Stolberg's sudden role as State's backup signal caller is one that likely would've been Jalen Mayden's, however Mayden entered the transfer portal earlier this week, joining quarterback/wide receiver Garrett Shrader and a host of others as MSU players that are now exploring their options elsewhere.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa looking for the upset of the No. 2 Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Alabama

The Bulldogs face the Crimson Tide on Saturday night

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State remains a huge underdog headed into game at Alabama

The odds see the Bulldogs facing a major uphill climb against the mighty Crimson Tide

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State-Alabama

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off at 6 p.m. Saturday

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett discusses his group ahead of the Alabama game

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Offensive lineman Carson Williams commits to Mississippi State

Williams becomes 21st commitment in MSU's 2021 class

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Departures continue to mount at Mississippi State

Another three Bulldogs are on the way out

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's Mike Leach hasn't talked to Kylin Hill, but says he heard he's opting out

Leach has said Hill has been unavailable in recent weeks

Joel Coleman

Three more Mississippi State players off the team

A total of seven Bulldogs over the last two weeks have now either moved on, or are expected to do so

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Some departures and The Rumblings

The guys dig back into the listener mailbag

Joel Coleman