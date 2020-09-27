WATCH: Mississippi State's K.J. Costello discusses his record-breaking day against LSU

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello couldn't have announced his presence in the Southeastern Conference with any more authority. The graduate transfer from Stanford played his first-ever SEC game on Saturday and all he did was set the league's new single-game passing yardage record with 623 yards through the air as he helped lead the Bulldogs to a 44-34 upset over defending national champion LSU. Watch above for all Costello had to say following his record-breaking performance.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello picks up national player of the week honor

Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

K.J. Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record as Mississippi State Upsets LSU

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU