SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State's K.J. Costello discusses his record-breaking day against LSU

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello couldn't have announced his presence in the Southeastern Conference with any more authority. The graduate transfer from Stanford played his first-ever SEC game on Saturday and all he did was set the league's new single-game passing yardage record with 623 yards through the air as he helped lead the Bulldogs to a 44-34 upset over defending national champion LSU. Watch above for all Costello had to say following his record-breaking performance.

MORE FROM COWBELL CORNER

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello picks up national player of the week honor

Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

K.J. Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record as Mississippi State Upsets LSU

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset over LSU

The Leach era begins with a shocking win down in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

by

earthnannie

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello picks up national player of the week honor

Costello set a new SEC single-game passing yardage record on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

The Bulldogs are now a consensus Top-20 team

Joel Coleman

All the astounding notes of Mississippi State's upset win over LSU

It was quite a day for the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/27): Woodruff dominates, Graveman shines and Moreland goes yard

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What's true after Mississippi State upsets defending national champion LSU?

At long last, it's the return of These are the Things that are True

Joel Coleman

Costello Breaks SEC's Single-Game Passing Record in LSU Win

The Mike Leach Air Raid is off and running for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State at LSU: Thoughts at the half

A quick look at the first two quarters between the Bulldogs and Tigers

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-LSU

A look at how the game between the Bulldogs and Tigers might go down

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State corner Martin Emerson's play could be key to Bulldogs' chances at LSU

Emerson determined to make MSU secondary a strength

Joel Coleman