Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello selected as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello continues to receive praise for his record-breaking performance against defending national champion LSU as he was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Costello is MSU's first SEC Offensive Player of the Week since running back Kylin Hill ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 54-24 win at Arkansas last season. Since 2014, a total of 15 Mississippi State student-athletes have received offensive player of the week honors by the league.

In addition to the weekly conference award, Costello was also tabbed the Walter Camp FBS National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday and was selected as one of eight quarterbacks chosen as Manning Award Stars of the Week. State fans can go to the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote for Costello's performance by Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, as the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. Also on Monday, Costello was selected to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 list and added to the national award's midseason watch list.

Costello began his career as a Bulldog by propelling State to a 44-34 win on the road against No. 6 LSU. Operating in head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense, the graduate transfer threw for 623 yards, shattering the MSU and SEC single-game passing yards record. His 623 yards also rank 11th in NCAA history.

Costello completed 36 passes on 60 attempts, which were also MSU school records. He matched the program record for passing touchdowns with five.

The Rancho Santa Margarita, California, native completed 15 passes of 20 yards or more and found 10 different receivers during the game. He kept the offense rolling on third downs, going 7-of-11 passing for 194 yards. He also added three touchdowns on third down, including a 24-yard strike to Osirus Mitchell with 3:39 left in the game that made the score 44-34.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.