How to Watch: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl

How to tune into two postseason matchups that feature SEC teams -- the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl.

Bowl season marches on with an intriguing slate of games, two of which feature SEC teams vying for a spot in the national championship in the next round of the College Football Playoff.

Those two teams are Georgia and Alabama, with Alabama set to take on Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia preparing to take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl. Alabama is listed as a heavy favorite in its matchup, with Cincinnati on a mission to prove it can hang with the big dogs after being counted out.

The contest between Georgia and Michigan is expected to be much closer, with Georgia trying to get back to its winning ways after shockingly being beat by Alabama by a large margin in the SEC Championship.

Here's how to tune into both matchups, regardless of where you are:

Cotton Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV

Orange Bowl

Date: Friday, Dec. 31

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV