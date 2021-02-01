Brandon Cunningham enters transfer portal

Cunningham played in nine games for the Bulldogs in 2020

Another Bulldog has elected to pursue his options elsewhere.

Brandon Cunningham – who saw time on both the offensive and defensive lines for Mississippi State in 2020 – has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Cowbell Corner confirmed on Monday. The news was first reported by AL.com.

Cunningham played in nine games for MSU this past season, including one start. Most of his action came on the offensive side. The St. Martin, Mississippi, native made his collegiate debut in State's season-opening win at LSU. He'd go on to play in eight more contests over the rest of the season, including drawing a start in November against Vanderbilt. Cunningham proved to be versatile for the Bulldogs as he spent time at guard and tackle.

Mississippi State's Brandon Cunningham has entered the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Late in the year, Cunningham also played some along the defensive front. However he did not record any statistics on that side of the ball.

Cunningham originally came to Starkville as a 247Sports four-star prospect out of St. Martin High School and was considered one of the Top 40 offensive tackles in the country. Upon arriving at State, Cunningham redshirted in his first year with the Bulldogs in 2019.

Cunningham becomes the sixth MSU player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2020 season. The others include running back Lee Witherspoon, wide receiver Cameron Gardner, kicker Jace Christmann, offensive lineman James Jackson and wide receiver Kyziah Pruitt.

