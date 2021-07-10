Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Ranks Outside Top-50 in NFL's Best Players for 2021

Too high or too low? Here's where Prescott ranks ahead of the upcoming season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is poised for a great return in 2021 after suffering a compound fracture and dislocated ankle early on last season.

So, where exactly are analysts ranking him before he gets back to the field?

According to Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network, Prescott is just outside of the top-50, coming in at No. 54 overall. That's ahead of Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and behind Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Miller also ranked his teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, at No. 88 on the list.

Here's what Miller had to say about his ranking of the Dallas signal-caller:

"Dak Prescott drops a few spots year to year, but that’s presumably due to the season-ending injury he suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Prescott signed a huge deal in the offseason after lighting defenses on fire before his untimely injury. He appears to be on schedule to start in 2021, and with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup, it’s difficult to see a situation where he doesn’t compete for a passing title this year.

“Prescott’s improvements in his footwork led to drastic improvements in his accuracy in 2019. That carried into 2020, along with his propensity to test defenses instead of playing passively. He could very well play his way into contention for the final page of the NFL Top 100 Rankings going into 2022.”

Miller makes some fine points within his analysis. We've seen just how much Prescott is capable of in his own right (you know, all the things that led the Cowboys to sign him to a whopping $160 million deal).

Prescott seems to have a lot of the right stuff within his supporting cast, has some good pieces within his offensive line if that unit as a whole can stay healthy and his team also went defense-first in this year's draft. Given that those picks pan out the way the Cowboys are hoping for, this could be a team we see play some of the best complementary football in the league in a short period of time.

Prescott and the Cowboys open the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 in Raymond James Stadium.