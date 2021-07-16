Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Makes USA TODAY NFL Top 101

Current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has quickly and steadily gained recognition in the NFL since he was drafted out of Mississippi State in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Heading into the 2021 season, Prescott was listed in USA TODAY's list of top 101 NFL players.

The network's Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield listed Prescott at No. 12 overall -- behind Green Bay Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander and ahead of Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

"Prior to his season-ending injury, Dak Prescott was becoming a must-watch at the quarterback position. In just five games Prescott threw nine touchdown passes, and his Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (ANY/A) of 7.72 ranked him sixth among NFL passers last season," the article read. "What stood out to me watching him in 2020 was his anticipation."

It's not just USA TODAY -- the expectations have been high for Prescott all-around this offseason as he prepares to bounce back from a compound fracture and dislocated ankle.

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith, who suffered a life-threatening infection after sustaining fibula and tibula fractures, is betting on Prescott.

“Dak is, I think, one of the most unique athletes in the NFL – and I really think that from like a freakish perspective,” Smith told USA TODAY Sports in a recent interview. “He is such a strong, powerful, such a good athlete. So I really expect him to come back and be rolling. Then you add that on to his fortitude and mental perspective?

“I think he’s going to have a huge, huge year.”

Over his professional career, Prescott has completed 66% of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Expect him to open the upcoming season in a big way when he and the Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road Sept. 9.