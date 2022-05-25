Dak Prescott is looking to further strengthen his bond with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2022.

Talent of individual players is an important factor when it comes to building a team, but there must always be chemistry between a quarterback and a wide receiver when it comes to developing a successful offense.

That's something Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows and he's already taking steps ahead of the season to build a stronger relationship with wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott told reporters on Wednesday that he had requested that Lamb's locker be moved near his own.

“My two other locker mates left, so I was a little lonely," Prescott said in a report from Jon Machota of The Athletic. "With him being young, hopefully he’s my WR until I’m done playing. Just bring him closer, more conversations, he’s right there to talk and communicate.”

Lamb is expected to play a large role in 2022 with the departure of Amari Cooper and comes off a successful 2021 season in which he tallied 79 receptions for 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. He built modestly upon his rookie numbers there, as he totaled 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

Between the effort Prescott clearly is wanting to put in to tighten their bond even more and the position Lamb is in to take hold of that WR1 spot in a big way, the receiver should be in for the best season of his young career.

As long as he continues the type of play he's shown he's capable of to this point and puts on standout performances this fall, expect the Prescott-Lamb connection to remain in Arlington for years to come.