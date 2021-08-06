Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't among those taking the field with the Dallas Cowboys as they took the field for their first game of the 2021 preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game.

Without Prescott and some of the usual suspects, the Cowboys lost 16-3 to the Steelers on Thursday evening.

The only points Dallas put on the board came via the one successful field goal attempt of three that Hunter Niswander had all night.

Prescott may not have played in the game, as did Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, but he did make an appearance during the halftime show from Cowboys camp in California.

He was asked about his shoulder by Joe Buck, and gave an honest update.

“We’re being cautious,” Prescott said. “We’re taking it day-by-day. Obviously it’s five weeks before the season opener, so I’ve got a lot of time. I’m going to use that time to get myself ready for that game.”

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported earlier on Thursday that Prescott is dealing with an injury common in baseball players, and says it is in the armpit area. There doesn't seem to be a ton of concern about Prescott being ready to go for the season-opener against the Buccaneers, though, as Glazer also said he thinks Prescott should have enough time to get healthy by that point.

We've seen how quickly things can go wrong offensively for the Cowboys without Prescott in the past, and we've also gotten a small glimpse into what the quarterbacks behind him can do:

Three quarterbacks saw action for the Cowboys in the Thursday loss -- Garrett Gilbert was 9-of-13 passing for 104 yards, Cooper Rush was 8-of-13 passing for 70 yards and Ben DiNucci was 7-of-17 passing for 89 yards with one interception.