Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Pinned as Prime Candidate for Dallas Cowboys MVP

There is only room for one official NFL MVP each year, but that doesn't mean there aren't several impact players across the league every season who come close.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently released his list of who he expects each NFL team's individual MVP to be.

For the Dallas Cowboys, he named former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott as the most likely recipient of the honors for the 2021 season, noting the significance of his huge contract extension.

Dallas didn't give Prescott a $160 million extension so he could constantly give the ball to Ezekiel Elliot," DeArdo wrote. "Elliott is still vital to Dallas' success, but if the Cowboys are going to legitimately contend for a championship, Prescott's name will have to be in the league MVP conversation. Assuming he stays healthy, that is a high probability, as Prescott had thrown for nearly 1,900 yards during the first five games of the 2020 season before suffering his season-ending injury. A healthier Cowboys offensive line is also crucial, along with another year of growth from receiver CeeDee Lamb, who should be primed for a big season after nearly breaking 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie."

Prescott, who is coming off a long recovery from a compound fracture and dislocated ankle, has been a hot topic this offseason as he prepares to bounce back.

The expectations are high as one of the league's most respected quarterbacks returns to action, and Prescott himself has said he believes this season could be one for the books for the Cowboys.

"We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end," Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 DFW in late June. "And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”

Since Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, he's quickly become an impact player for the team's offense.

Over five seasons in the NFL, despite the injury, Prescott has completed 66% of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

We should only expect to see him expand upon that when he and the Cowboys open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September.