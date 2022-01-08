Where Dak Prescott's Odds to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award Stand

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might be all but out of the running for the NFL MVP award, but he is the favorite to receive a different league honor.

The former Mississippi State standout is likely to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award according to the Betting Pros website. Prescott's odds to win are currently -134; he is followed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at +110 odds. No other player has higher than +1400 odds to win the award, so it has quickly become a two-man race.

Prescott seems to be the most deserving of the award based on the obstacles that he has faced in the last year and the level of success he has had on the field. In October 2020, he was scrambling down the field in a game against the New York Giants when he was tackled at an awkward angle. Prescott fell to the ground in obvious pain and clutched his foot, which was facing the wrong direction. He was carted away, and the Cowboys quickly announced that their star quarterback had suffered a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle. He was out for the season, and his future as an athlete was in jeopardy.

After missing all but five games of the 2020 season, it was apparent that Prescott was itching to get back to his team. Following surgery, he worked hard to rebound as quickly as possible and showed that he would come back as a much stronger quarterback in 2021. He did just that. This year, Prescott is 389-of-569 passing for 4,154 yards with 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with one regular-season game left to play. His 68.4% completion percentage is a career-best, and he has also thrown for more touchdowns this season than in any previous year.

Now, his Cowboys are on the brink of another playoff appearance-- Prescott's third in his six years with the franchise. They hold a 10-5 regular-season record and are atop the NFC East yet again, so they will face off against an unconfirmed wild card opponent next weekend. With the talent that Prescott has around him, he has a legitimate chance to make it to his first Super Bowl.

Although his gruesome ankle injury was undoubtedly difficult to overcome, Prescott still has incredible poise and control. He doesn't shy away from making big plays and taking hits for his team, despite his knowledge of what could happen if things go wrong. His bravery and determination-- coupled with the success that he has helped his Cowboys achieve this season-- make him the obvious candidate to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.