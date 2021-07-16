What Are the Odds That Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Leads the League in Passing in 2021?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is largely expected to have a statement season in 2021 after last season was cut short for him when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated ankle back in October.

Optimism really isn't even a strong enough word to describe some of the predictions floating around for Prescott. When BetOnline released its odds for this season’s passing, rushing, and receiving leaders, the Cowboys were well represented.

The former Mississippi State signal-caller sits nicely on the list in the passing category, with 10/1 odds to lead the entire NFL there.

Only Tom Brady (9/1), Josh Allen (9/1) and Patrick Mahomes (6/1) are ranked above him with better odds.

Here's a look at the complete list:

Cowboys players Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Ezekiel Elliott also made the list in their respective categories.

If Prescott were to accomplish the feat this year, it would be a huge victory for both himself and the rest of the team after the adversity they faced last season -- which especially showed in his absence.

Over the course of his NFL career, Prescott has completed 66% of his passes for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Last season, which was obviously much shorter for him than anyone anticipated, Prescott completed 68% of his passes for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Prescott has already expressed his excitement and confidence in what the Cowboys are building this offseason.

"Take those first five games and just say we’re going to be better than that as a team," Prescott said in an interview with Newy Scruggs of NBC 5 DFW. "We’re going to play more complementary football from defense to offense to special teams, and then we’re going to have a healthy team. We’ve all approached the offseason. We approached the season the right way. We’re just excited. We’re excited that hopefully, we can stay healthy, we can get good fortune on that end. And we can just put everything we’ve worked hard for together on all stages and all phases of the game. We’re excited for this year. It’s going to be very, very special for us and for Cowboys fans.”