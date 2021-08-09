Texas Rangers Gave Jerry Jones Advice on Dak Prescott Injury

It's been rough going for current Dallas Cowboys and former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott as of late.

Last season, he was sidelined early on with a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle. Now that he seems to be pretty much good to go on that front, he's now dealing with a shoulder issue and hasn't appeared in the preseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he consulted with the Texas Rangers, the baseball team next door, which certainly has experience with throwing injuries.

“We talked about throwing, arm care and arm recovery,” Jones said in a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “They advised rather than work through a progression on healing but to go cold turkey to make sure the injury is repaired.”

Prescott hasn't taken part in Dallas' past five complete practices since he removed himself from the July 28 practice after having issues with his throwing arm.

The quarterback also didn't make the trip to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Staying behind seems to have been beneficial for Prescott, who did do some limited throwing on Saturday for the first time since he sustained the injury.

“Definitely him staying back, he was able to get some extra treatment, do some extra things,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Once again, this is more us than him. This is us being cautious, so I feel really good about where he is.”

McCarthy told reporters Prescott was working with light objects, indicating that he's not using a regular football.

Based on this, it looks like the Cowboys are taking their time and not rushing Prescott as he does all he can to return to full capacity.

And based on the comments from those within the program -- it doesn't look like we'll see Prescott in real action in the immediate future.

“We’ll see how his progression goes,” McCarthy said. “He’s doing some things as far as throwing and everything is on a rep count.”