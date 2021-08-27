Dallas Cowboys Not Looking at Anything From a 'Limitation Standpoint' With QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has had a rough go at things recently from an injury standpoint over recent times, suffering a compound fracture and dislocated ankle in 2020 and a strained shoulder this offseason.

We haven't gotten a good look at where Prescott is at this preseason, but rather have caught a glimpse at what the other quarterbacks behind him on the depth chart can do.

With the regular-season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quickly approaching, set for Sept. 9 in Raymond James Stadium, questions have been raised about whether or not Prescott will be at full capacity in time for the contest.

So far, so good it seems, according to Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Thursday.

“We’re just playing ball at this point,” Moore said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “We’re not looking at anything from a limitation standpoint … From his standpoint, we’re getting ready for the regular season and Tampa Bay.”

Prescott has yet to play in a preseason game this year, and it doesn't look like he'll be active in the team's final preseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which is really in the Cowboys' best interest given the circumstances.

Regardless, Dallas appears to be satisfied with the progress Prescott has made and there doesn't look to be much concern surrounding his status.

"I think we all love where he's at," Moore said, via the Cowboys. "Obviously, you'd love to have these opportunities to practice in training camp, to have played last year more than he ended up playing.

“But we're ready to just go play football, I think everyone is. He's worked his tail off, done everything he could possibly do, and we're just going to go for it."

The game against Tampa Bay will mark Prescott's first appearance since he was sidelined by the season-ending leg injury last October against the New York Giants.