Bulldogs in the NFL: Former MSU QB Dak Prescott's Week 1 Availability Reportedly Determined

August 23, 2021
Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott's Week 1 Status Reportedly Determined

Former Mississippi State and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was prematurely sidelined last year with a compound fracture and a dislocated ankle and most recently dealt with a shoulder injury.

Prescott hasn't taken part in team drills since late July because of the strained right shoulder, but things are looking optimistic in terms of his regular-season outlook.

Prescott is expected to be a "full go" in time for the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9, according to a report from ESPN over the weekend. NFL Network was the first to report on Prescott's Week 1 availability.

The source that reportedly informed the network's Stephania Bell also said that Prescott hasn't suffered any setbacks and is using a throwing program that is set up to increase volume of work.

While we should expect to see Prescott taking snaps in the first game of the season that counts for something, don't anticipate him taking part in the final game of the preseason.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that "there's a good chance" Prescott won't suit up in the preseason.

It will be interesting to see how the situation surrounding the signal-caller progresses, and if his injuries become a factor once more at any point in the fall.

